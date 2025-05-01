Summer League Wii Bowling 2025

Summer League Wii Bowling is returning! And, great news, we are offering online registration!

Join us in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom on Mondays from 4:30-6 p.m., June 9 through Aug. 4. Registration runs May 19 through May 30. The season fee is $15 per person. Your Homeowners card is preferred for payment or a credit card may be used. To continue the fun of competition, players contribute $1 cash each week for the prize fund.

A cash bar is available and Wii-ers are encouraged to bring their own individual snacks and water or non-alcoholic drinks.

Summer League Wii Bowling is relaxed, drop-in play for those registered. Wii-ers play when they are in town and are teamed with others for that night only. Prizes are awarded at the end of the season for high games, most improved, and most wins.

Online registration: Our newspaper deadline is too early to include it now, so the online registration link and details will be available in the Pebble News email and on the HOA website closer to the registration period.

In-person registration: Just like with concert tickets, those who prefer to register in person will still have that opportunity. More details will be announced on the HOA website closer to the registration date.

What is Wii Bowling? It’s an interactive, fun game involving moderate activity and a remote control device. The wireless control looks like your TV remote. Swing your arm and the device mimics the actions of rolling the ball down the alley. The result is projected on a TV screen … the pins go flying, you rack up the score … and it’s just that easy! Best part yet? No previous experience at playing Nintendo games is required, because this game is easy to learn. If you can turn the channels using your TV remote control, then you can Wii Bowl. Grab your friends and neighbors and sign up for the Summer Wii Bowling League. Let the fun begin!