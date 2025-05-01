Gimmee Girls Celebrate 25 Years!

Pictured are current Gimmee Girls who attended the 25th Anniversary Party. Left to right, back row: Judi Floyd, Joan Dove, Lynn Grice, Cheryl Skummer, Mary Barry, and Judy Layton; middle row: Diane Galewski, Sharon Johnson, Sue White, Barbara Chilton, Diana Hull, Susan Bentson, and Diana Wolfe; front row: Kathy Carney, Suzan Simons, Sharon Smith, Pat DeMatties, Emma Mosely, Jayne Dinan, Julie Webb, and Karin Smith. Not pictured: Gayle Hubbard, Maria Murray, and Lindy Smith. Pictured are some of the former Gimmee Girls who attended the 25th Anniversary Party. Left to right, back row: Karen Sweet, Patty Brown, Elaine Zyduncyk, Judy Brown, Nancy Williams, and Lisa Ingraham; front row: Jane Wiederhold, Susan Franzone, Arlene Cronquist, Georgia Jacka, Sue Woodard, and Virginia Kitchel.

On March 14, 39 current and former Gimmee Girl members gathered for a 25-year celebration at the home of Kathy Carney.

The party was hosted by Kathy Carney, Susan Bentson, Lynn Grice, and Sue White. As part of the celebration, the current members played golf in the morning. The game they played was 2’s and 5’s … all holes that started with a T or F were counted for the game.

After the luncheon, there was a program emceed by Sue White.

The Group was started by Sue Woodard in 1999. She shared some fun stories from the “early days” of the Gimmee Girls. Several current and former members also shared stories of their fun with the Gimmee Girls.

The group plays every Friday and has a monthly luncheon. They have a Christmas party every year. They have done outside course days and trips. Pictures from past events were displayed for all to view, showing different shirts they have worn throughout the years. They have two ladies who coordinate Sunshine for their current group by celebrating birthdays and anniversaries.

Sue asked all former members to stand who were in attendance as she called their name. Several members were unable to attend. They were Ann Johnson, Gen Hunter, DeDe Good, Bonnie Stuto, Kathy Yaremchek, Dana Becraft, Donna Buell, Joann Eyneart, Bert Gentry, Gail Lesko, Norma Lutzinger, Donna Monk, and Marion See. Then Sue asked all current members to stand as she called their name and asked them to remain standing. She then asked the members to sit if they had been members for less than 5 years, 10 years, 15 years, 20 years, and finally 25 years. Only two current members remained standing who were with the group for 25 years. They were Emma Mosely and Karin Smith.

Sue then read the names of former members who had passed. They were Alice Abonyi, Irene Bates, Betty Ann Baumgartner, Ann Boyle, Lois DeJarnette, Sandy Frazee, Liz Fergione, Barbara Green, Donna Kice, Marilyn Larsen, Carmele Legabrew, Geri McClindon, Natalie Niemi, Jane Olsen, Syd Mersereau, Jillyanne Payne, and Connie Steckler. The group had a moment of silence to honor these ladies.

The Gimmee Girls have had several gals win in major PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) tournaments. Those who won in the Developers Cup were Emma Mosely, Susan Franzone, Cheryl Skummer, Jane Wiederhold, and Irene Bates. Those that won in the Senior Club Championship are Kathy Carney, Diane Galewski, Diana Hull, Diana Wolfe, and Judy Layton.

In addition, four current and former members have served as the President of the PCLGA. They are Irene Bates, Pat Smith, Donna Monk, and Judy Layton.

Prior to serving a special cake, the Gimmee Girls had a toast to all present and past members!

The following toasts were read:

“Golf is where friendships are forged and golf is just a suggestion!”

“May your swing be straight and the ball fly far, and may your round be blessed with no worse than par!”

Emma Mosely donated a 25-year anniversary towel to all the current Gimmee Girls. An anonymous donor gave each person a special commemorative gift for all in attendance. It was a 25-year Gimmee Girl decal to display on their golf carts.

Lots of memories and rekindled friendships were made on this special day for all current and former Gimmee Girls!