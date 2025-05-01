PebbleCreek Softball Concludes 30th Season

2025 National League Tournament Champions: Karen Rueland Realty. Front row: Joe DeFamio, Justine Rhodes, Mike Mateja, Joyce Harris. Second row: Mike Baisley, Beanie Valencia, Mike McGue, Jim Soileau. Third row : Bill Arsenault (Mgr.), Bob Schimelpfening, Raul Rivas, Rick Baker (Asst.), Randy Petiprin. Not pictured: Bob Quarantino, Mike Yardley, Dennis Butz, Ed Chaback, Craig Earl. 2025 American League Tournament Champions: Stellar Kitchen & Bath. Front row: Peter Diliberti, Tom Nacht, Rick Camozzi, Paul Zukerbrow (Mgr.), Ken Johnson. Second row: Mike Luehring, Marco Polizzi, Frank Pierce, Dennis McQuaid, Mike Dammel, Mac McQuaid (Asst.), Alan Jones (Asst.). Third row: Bruce Waddon, Carl Bayes, Robert Rochefort. 2025 Mid-American League Tournament Champions: Silver Spring Foods. Front row: Mike Barker, Ken Regalia, Kim Ballew, Ed Webb. Back row: Bob Kelly, Mike Forsheimer, Steve Biffle, Vic Coates, Rick Blau, Don Belonax, Rick Baker (Mgr.), Steve Fletcher (Asst.). National Division Champions: Karen Rueland Realty. Front row: Mike Schwartz, Mike Yardley, Joyce Harris, Jim Soileau. Middle row: Joe Zuccala, Mike Beasley, Dick Gwilt, Beanie Valencia. Back row: Bill Wise, Lynn Bartol, Rick Baker (Asst. Coach), Bill Arsenault (Mgr.), Jack Mateer, Dennis Butz, Jose Raul Rivas. Not pictured: Bob Quarantino, Craig Earl, Ed Chaback. Mid-American Division Champions: Argent Solar. Front row: Sandy Riddle (Asst. Coach), Joe Sagorsky, Karen Long, Chris Raptoplous, Steve Gaines, Tom Bachmann, Johnny Bell. Back row: Dan Zukowski, Bobby Freiberg (Asst. Coach), Bob Brett, Randy Ullrich, Ed Schneider (MGR), Al Gragnano, Jim Cassidy, Bruce Drinkwalter, Terry Long (Asst. Coach). American Division Champions: Spooner Physical Therapy. Front row: Mike Michel, Mark Clark, Carl Bayes, Brian Nelson, Rick Megahan, Doug Adair. Back row: Terry Long, Mike Stoltz, Jim Kirk, Mark Pollock (Mgr.) Dave Jansen, Randy Ullrich, Bruce Waddon.

Fred Dresser

The 30th season of PebbleCreek Softball that started back in October 2024 has come to an end. This season saw 23 teams divided into three divisions play a total of 864 games with each team hoping to declare themselves as division champions and/or tournament champion in their respective division.

When the dust settled, the following teams were crowned as their division champion:

Mid-American Division: Argent Solar

American Division: Spooner Physical Therapy

National Division: Karen Rueland Realty

These teams have now earned bragging rights until the next season begins.

This league has over 300 participants who make this league a league to be proud of. If you haven’t had a chance to come down to the ballfield, the Spring Season started on April 12 and will end on May 17. Game days are Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. C’mon down to the ballfield and see for yourself what this league is about.