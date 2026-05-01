Summer Hours Begin May 1

Jenn Schell, Director of Administration

Beginning Friday, May 1, the Resident and Guest Services front desks at the Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls Clubhouses will begin operating on summer hours as follows:

Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse Front Desk: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Tuscany Falls (TF) Clubhouse Front Desk: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. (Please note that the TF Desk closes for lunch daily from noon to 1 p.m.) Closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Please mark your calendar: The Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls Resident and Guest Services desks will be closed on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day. The desks will reopen on Tuesday, May 26 at 8 a.m.