It’s A Season Wrap on Tennis

Barbara Camozzi

The season has wrapped up for the competitive tennis teams here at PebbleCreek. Here is a quick summary of how each team finished this season.

Women’s 65+ USTA team ended the season in third place with a record of 5 and 5. The team was captained by Debbie Welsh and co-captained by Karen Kattar.

Women’s West Valley teams: Swinging Sisters and PC Courtettes. The Swinging Sisters finished in first place out of nine teams with 41 points. The team is captained by Barbara Camozzi and co-captained by Brenda Cook. The Courtettes finished tied for third place with 24 points. The team is captained by Mary Ann Niccoli and co-captained by Kelly Wood.

Men’s 4.0 team finished their season in second place and lost in the championship match to Sun City West. The team is captained by Randy Planck and co-captained by Dave Kersey.

Men’s 3.5 team finished the season in second place. The team is captained by John Smart and co-captained by Dave Frederick.

Men’s 3.0 team finished in first place and won the West Valley Championship 7-2. They only lost one match all season and were captained by Jay Hayden. Congratulations to Jay and the team!