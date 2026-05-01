AZ Flats Complete Metric Century Bike Ride!

Nancy McDonald

It was a cloudy day at 7 a.m. on March 28 when the Arizona Flats of PebbleCreek started their 62-mile Metric Century and 31-mile Half Metric Century bicycle ride from the Tuscany Fitness Center (TFC).

The group was anxious to get started before the sun came out from behind the clouds and the wind kicked up! Again this year we were blessed to have photographer Phil Carlson show up early (6:45 a.m.) to capture this great event of 55+ folks spinning their wheels on the roads around the West Valley! The route was a straight shot north to Surprise, around the top of Sun City West, and down Cotton. The half metric riders stayed on Cotton to finish back at the TFC while the 62 milers went up to White Tank Library, Verrado, and found their way back to TFC to finish.

We had four riders (pacing 15+ miles/hour) who finished the 62 miles: Laura Leno, Mary Beth Kahn, Arlene Bruce, and Walt Heitz. Twelve riders completed the 31 miles (and some pushed further): Deb Campbell, Fred Carlson, Jim DeSena, Jerry DiLeonardo, Machon Dowling, Scott Dowling, Bill Halte, Art McCready, Nancy McDonald, Jim Morris, Bill Walker, and Tim Wright.

We had great food and many laughs at the potluck party at the Oasis Pool. Thanks to all who helped organize and support this successful PebbleCreek event! Until next year … keep the rubber on the road!