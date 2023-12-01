State Farm Stadium Tour

Kathy Smith

A large group of 27 singles discovered why State Farm Stadium is recognized as one of the top multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities in the country. Everyone was amazed at the engineering, technology, and design. The tour took them through rarely explored areas that are not seen by the public, such as the locker rooms, press box, and private suites. They got to see some of the unique operational features as this is the only stadium in North America with a roll-out natural grass field and retractable roof. The tour lasted over an hour and all said the best part was the tour guide, Kevin, who is pictured on the far left. He was full of historical facts, information, and stories to keep the group entertained. It’s a great stadium, and we are so lucky to only live 7 miles away. The group enjoyed a late lunch at BJ’s after the tour.