PebbleCreek West Coast Swing Dance Club News

Denise McQuaid

The PebbleCreek West Coast Swing Dance Club was back in full “swing” for the months of October and November. We had such positive feedback regarding our decision to introduce different dance styles each month, that we are going to do it again!

Jack Meyers will be teaching three different dances. In December he will introduce Nightclub 2 Step ,which is a slow, very graceful,and fluid dance. It’s easy for beginner dancers to master quickly.

In January he will teach progressive West Coast Swing (WCS), then in February, he will be teaching Country 2 Step and finally in March he will go back to WCS.

All lessons are taught on Thursday afternoons in the Fitness Center, Studio 1 at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2:45 p.m. Beginner lesson and review are from 3 to 3:30 p.m, Progressive lesson is from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. and practice to music from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.

We are also offering more beginner lessons and review on two Saturdays of the month in the Fitness Center from 1:30 to 3 p.m. if enough students commit to attend.

The first two lessons are free, after that, our annual dues are $15 per person. What a bargain!

Now is the time to learn these great dances from an incredibly talented instructor. For more information, contact Roberta Diles at [email protected].

See you on the dance floor!