Start the New Year with an EZ Hike!

Ruth Bindler

The PebbleCreek Hiking Club has offered about 12 hikes/week at four levels of hikes with various distances, elevations, and speed. More recently a fifth level has been added. The EZ hikes of about 3 miles were designed to provide hikers with recent surgery or illness a chance to recover during shorter hikes. They have been quite popular for many hikers who want to socialize with friends during comfortable walks, and for those trying out hiking for the first time. Recently a group of nine hikers started in PebbleCreek and walked sidewalks and canal trails to the Safeway. Check out the club at pchikers.org to learn more about the offerings. Join us to visit local parks, learn about canal trails, and get in a workout with friends.