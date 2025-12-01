Expressions Gallery and Gift Shop Doll House!

Sherry Blatner

WOW! Rush over to the Expressions Gallery and see the new Doll House constructed to hold all the clothes and accessories for the American Girl and other dolls. Truly incredible, fantastic, unbelievable—I’ve run out of words. The picture hardly does the Doll House justice.

Take your young granddaughters with you and turn the event into a photo op. Be prepared, not only will they want clothes for their dolls, they will put this on their list for Santa to deliver a huge, life-sized doll house to them.

The idea for the Doll House belongs to Cheryl Neel, one of the co-managers of the Gallery. The concept was carried out by Meg Chrisman. Outstanding!