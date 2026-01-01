Shalom Club Celebrates!

Ronnie Levine

The December highlight was the annual Chanukah party: Food, dancing, and games! The nightly lighting of the Chanukiah (the menorah for Chanukah) has special meaning to all of us. It also reminds many of us of the happy Chanukahs past spent with our families, either growing up or as adults with our own families.

On Jan. 31 at noon, we will attend the Barleens Dinner Show where experienced musicians perform genres from jazz to classic rock. The kitchen serves a good range of American dishes that help you enjoy the musical extravaganza even more.

The Shalom Club is open to all residents of PebbleCreek. The purpose of the club is to enhance friendships and provide members with opportunities to participate in social, educational, and religious activities. Activities and events may focus on Jewish heritage, celebrations, and issues. For more information, please contact membership chair Barb Peskin at 623–242-7955.