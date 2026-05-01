St. Patty’s Day Tennis Social

Barbara Camozzi

The PebbleCreek Tennis Club held a fun social for St. Patty’s Day on March 15. The day was filled with great tennis, food from our tennis members, raffle winners, and a bit of luck of the Irish!

Sheri Wallace managed the raffle with three lucky winners, and she managed the tennis competition. The players were divided by gender and levels (Clovers, Bagpipes, Shenanigans, and the Shamrocks). After 90 minutes of tennis, the players were ready to sit down and enjoy a cool beverage and wonderful food.

Debbie and Randy Welsh did a wonderful job of organizing the event and had everything set up for the event. They had the food organized, tables set up, ice and drinks prepared, and every detail set. Bob and Karyn Swinford managed the mob trying to get a beer, wine, or soda. Well done!