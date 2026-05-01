Putters Club Celebrates April Fool’s Day with Goofy Golf!

Jen Chase
April Fool’s Day brought out the fun (and the funny!) at Putters Club as organizers created a series of creative and challenging “goofy golf” holes. Members showed up in their best mismatched outfits and took on some wild putting twists—like using a driver instead of a putter, putting with pickleballs and tennis balls, navigating around obstacles, and even putting up a ramp!
And the fun didn’t stop there…
Anyone lucky enough to score a hole-in-one earned the ultimate prize—a fabulous flamingo headband to wear with pride! Safe to say, this was a day full of laughs, creativity, and unforgettable putts!