Putters Club Celebrates April Fool’s Day with Goofy Golf!

Fun mismatched outfits and fabulous flamingo headbands (photo by Jen Chase) Navigating around obstacles (photo by Jen Chase)

Jen Chase

April Fool’s Day brought out the fun (and the funny!) at Putters Club as organizers created a series of creative and challenging “goofy golf” holes. Members showed up in their best mismatched outfits and took on some wild putting twists—like using a driver instead of a putter, putting with pickleballs and tennis balls, navigating around obstacles, and even putting up a ramp!

And the fun didn’t stop there…

Anyone lucky enough to score a hole-in-one earned the ultimate prize—a fabulous flamingo headband to wear with pride! Safe to say, this was a day full of laughs, creativity, and unforgettable putts!