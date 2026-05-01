Hikers Celebrate International Women’s Day

Ruth Bindler

In addition to about 10 hikes weekly, the PebbleCreek Hikers plan some interesting special outings. One of these events occurred recently to mark International Women’s Day. Jo Clipperton offered her home for the women hiking club members to celebrate the global celebration of women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements, as well as to serve as a call to action for accelerating gender equality. The movement began in Europe in 1911 and was recognized by the United Nations in 1975. Areas of focus over the generations have included women worker rights, the right to vote (first granted by New Zealand), gender equality, reproductive rights, and protection from violence and abuse. The movement is a celebration of strength, resilience, and uplifting/inspiring others. For hiking information and other special events, visit the hiking club website at pchikers.org and join in activities of interest to you.