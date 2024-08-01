Spotlight on Advertiser: The Kull White Mountain Bed & Breakfast

The Kull White Mountain B&B is run by locals Janet and Greg Kull. The history of the bed and breakfast is as fascinating as its natural amenities. The current home where The Kull White Mountain Bed & Breakfast is sits on a historic homesteaded plot of land dating back to 1925 that was signed into being by President Calvin Coolidge. The original home sadly burned down many decades ago, but it was rebuilt afterward and has been added onto over the years. Even though the Kulls have done astounding renovation work before they relaunched their bed and breakfast, the site had previously offered its marvels as a B&B back in the late ’80s, under the name Bartram’s White Mountain B&B.

Both Greg and Janet are originally from Chicago, but they have lived in Arizona for more than 20 years. They moved to Pinetop-Lakeside where they have been working to make The Kull White Mountain B&B a reality.

The entire place and the three suites offer guests from all over the country a luxurious and comfortable experience, without being disconnected from the marvelous visuals and wildlife sightings that act as the most powerful stress relievers one can have. Perfect for a long weekend or a more extended getaway, The Kull B&B serves guests with an endless array of activities, such as trail hikes, golfing, skiing, fishing, and even shopping in local antique boutiques. You can create an experience that will become warm and lifelong memories for all ages.

To learn more about this special place, contact Janet Kull at [email protected], call 928–358-4652, or visit thekull.com.

The Kull Great Mountain B&B is located at 1916 W. Woodland Lake Rd. in Pinetop-Lakeside, Ariz.