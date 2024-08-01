Unit Happenings – August 2024

Unit 8 June Luncheon

Alisa Moore

The June luncheon for the ladies of Unit 8 was held at Eagle’s Nest, where we always feel comfortable, enjoy the food and service, and can spend lots of time chatting and catching up on the news from the community. We meet every month—if you are interested, please contact Jane Holdcroft at [email protected].

Unit 12 Luncheon at Bella Luna

Cathy Howell

The ladies of Unit 12 had their monthly luncheon for June at Bella Luna Ristorante, and our host was Margo Powell. We look to be the hardy ones who will be here most of the summer, so it was good to see who we can hang out with when it really heats up.

Unit 44 Men’s Hot Lunch Outing

Dan Harris

Men from Unit 44 braved the scorching heat on July 3 for their monthly outing. This time they decided to meet at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers in Buckeye. Between bites of sizzling burgers, salads, and ice-cold drinks, they caught up on Unit news, discussed upcoming travel plans, and debated whether the blazing desert sun or the lure of Fourth of July fireworks caused the unusually low turnout. Perhaps more would have attended had they’d known about our superbly sassy server, but that’s a story for another time.

Unit 44 Survives Bear Spray Encounter at Comedy Club

Dan Harris

Members of Unit 44 went out for a night of laughs at the Stir Crazy Comedy Club in Glendale on June 20. It was “Clean Comedy—Open Mic” night, where the jokes are supposed to be as scrubbed as a politician’s social media history during election season. Between the opener and headliner, brave amateurs took the stage with each one trying to outdo the last. Enter one daring individual, hair looking like he’d had a passionate rendezvous with a hedge trimmer, and a box of props in tow. He sauntered onto the stage, setting the scene for the most memorable routine of the night. In the middle of his routine, he whipped out a can of bear spray. Yes, bear spray—because, as everyone knows, Glendale has a serious bear problem. He demonstrated how to remove the safety pin, and he set the can on the ground. As luck—or perhaps a serious lack of stage safety training—would have it, the can decided to have its own moment of glory and began spraying on its own. Our aspiring comic hastily crammed the can back into his box, slammed the box shut, and bolted off the stage. But the damage was done. The sold-out crowd of 150 erupted with coughs and sneezes, and about half the audience dashed for the emergency exits faster than the fastest fire drill.

In the aftermath photo above, Curt and Jody Hoff can be seen in the front row, probably wondering if this was some avant-garde comedy, while Dan Harris, Suzanne Gudelj, and Larry Weber are in the back row, possibly pondering if bear spray was a new comedy trend (photo credit: Jordan Hoff). Those who dashed outside the emergency exits to catch their breath and their wits while reassessing their sense of humor returned after 10 minutes of involuntary air purification and trickled back inside, bravely ready to face the rest of the evening. Because in showbiz, as they say, the laughs must go on!

Bloody Mary Breakfast for Unit 46 Men

Spike Razem

The men of Unit 46 got together at Eagle’s Nest Restaurant on their usual third Wednesday of the month. Of course we always look for reasons to celebrate. So, last month on June 19 we toasted to Juneteenth, the start of summer, and most especially “Bloody Mary Month.”

Our group’s well-known trouble-maker, Don Brzozowski, instigated the round of Bloody Marys, which triggered the start of another memorable Men’s Breakfast. Of the 10 men attending, we welcomed three first-time breakfast-goers: Carl Bayes, Mark Virden, and Peter Kirby—hooray!

By pushing three tables together we were able to enjoy each other’s company on the Eagle’s Nest patio with temps still in the 70s. But, based on the summer weather forecast, our rowdy group will be moving inside for a more comfy air-conditioned setting. And, perhaps we’ll keep the new tradition of starting breakfast with a cold, refreshing Bloody Mary?!

Unit 46 continues to be one of newest, fastest-growing neighborhoods in PebbleCreek. Each week/month we’re building new homes and meeting new residents, which of course results in more new candidates to join our monthly Men’s Breakfast. Good times keep coming!

Unit 58 Men’s Breakfast Group

Ed Raker

Yup, the weather is warmer, the snowbirds are gone, but the men’s breakfast eaters just keep on coming. The Unit 58 Men’s Breakfast Group enjoyed another get-together on June 20. This time it was at a spot that’s getting familiar, called the Country Griddle, in Avondale. It might be a little challenging to find, but it’s worth the challenge. Despite a packed house we were well taken care of by the staff. The food was delicious and nicely presented on the plates. Surely, we will return there. Our group is committed to continued attendance, so we will press on through the summer, whether we have 20 or 23 in attendance.

Unit 62A June Happy Hour

Toni Erickson

The June happy hour for Unit 62 took place at the Oasis Pool with a festive Mexican Fiesta theme. Barb Downey facilitated the event through SignUpGenius.com, where attendees could register to bring various dishes for the evening’s dinner. Each person also brought their own beverage of choice. The poolside venue allowed guests to don their swimsuits and enjoy a refreshing dip, adding a fun and relaxing element to the evening.

Unit 62A June Ladies’ Lunch

Toni Erickson

Laurie Wyman, Barb Downey, Renee Fisher, Jackie MacKenzie, Judy Meservey, Marilyn Coates, Debbie Forte, and Joanne Wrout enjoyed the June ladies’ lunch at Elixir, formerly known as N’Dub Pizza. Elixir offered an array of delicious menu choices, ensuring everyone found something to their liking. Despite a smaller turnout due to various other commitments, the intimate gathering allowed for great conversation and a cozy atmosphere, making it an exceptional afternoon for all who attended.

First Place Trivia Winners from Unit 62A

Toni Erickson

Under the leadership of our ongoing trivia night organizer, Laurie Wyman, Unit 62A clinched an outstanding first-place victory on June 19 at Augie’s Sports Bar. The evening was kicked off with a satisfying dinner, followed by an array of brain-fueling beverages. This dynamic combination powered the team to answer questions with precision and accuracy, which secured the coveted top spot. Their collective effort and camaraderie truly made the night a “remarkable” success. The shrewd group consisted of, left to right, Judy Meservey, Laurie Wyman, Patti Trapp, Jim Downey, Cathe Pruyn, Dale and Tim Scanlon, Renee Fisher, and Barb Downey.