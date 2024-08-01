Stephen Banet

The August Corvette of the Month is a 2023 Red Mist C8 Stingray Z51 coupe owned by Mike and Cindy Hurst. This mid-engine beauty replaced their 7th generation Corvette last November. Mike and Cindy have lived in PebbleCreek for the past nine years and absolutely love the many options and activities in our spectacular area. Mike has had many high-performance cars, including six Shelby Mustangs, prior to children. Then came a few decades of Honda practically. Now it’s Corvettes and the good life.

Own a Corvette and live in PebbleCreek? You are eligible to join our club. If interested, contact Stephen Banet at 303-887-3172.