Spotlight on Advertiser: Moore Wealth Management

Built on honesty, integrity, and personal service, Moore Wealth Management is looking to partner with you to help you reach your financial potential. Whether you need a comprehensive plan to pass on your legacy to your family or just a fresh look at an old retirement plan, a plan for rolling over your 401(k), or a simple, no-frills rundown on how to minimize your taxes, you’ve come to the right people.

By providing undivided attention to clients throughout the planning process and beyond, Moore Wealth can ensure that clients receive the support and guidance they need to sustain and enjoy their retirement years. With a focus on personalized service and a comprehensive approach to retirement planning, Moore Wealth can help clients reach their financial potential and achieve their retirement goals.

We truly value the relationship with our clients, listen to their needs and concerns, and make sure they are comfortable asking any questions to ensure we are on the same page in a team effort planning for their retirement. We are an independent firm and Shawna Moore is a fiduciary, so we think outside the box to find the best accounts for each client.

Our approach is truly specific to each individual and their unique needs, goals, and comfort level. We want to build lifelong relationships with our clients so that we can take them from their careers to pre-retirement with a plan into actual retirement and beyond.

Shawna has been in the retirement planning field for 26 years and has seen several bear markets over that time span, including the recent volatility since COVID-19, so she is experienced in good and bad times and has seen many changes. We always strive to stay on top of newer ways of preparing for retirement as it is constantly evolving and changing.

Shawna has earned multiple advanced designations in the business specifically for retirement income planning, not just financial planning in general. She is a Retirement Income Certified Professional, which focuses on newer and improved ways to plan for income in retirement that one cannot outlive, to help provide peace of mind, less worry and stress during retirement, accounting for future taxes, cost of living increases, long term care exposure, and legacy planning.

Client testimonial:

Shawna was very patient, understanding, and compassionate when she helped us make retirement decisions. Shawna lessened our anxiety about retirement decisions by helping us with rolling over our 401(k) to an IRA annuity. She provided us with undivided attention and responsive communication both in person at their office and our home in PebbleCreek, as well as via emails throughout the planning process. Shawna also helped us with the task of looking at our Medicare insurance options, which made our decision easier. It’s comforting to know that she is there when we have any questions, no matter how small or big the questions are. We highly recommend her and Moore Wealth to benefit our PebbleCreek community when difficult life changing decisions need to be made for retirement planning.—Daniel and Esther Pineda

Learn more about Moore Wealth by visiting their website at moorewealth4mywealth.com or call 833-4-MYWEALTH.