Activities Office Events

August 2024

Summer Dance Series With Thaddeus Rose—Paradise Island—Aug. 8

DJ Thaddeus Rose is back this summer with our summer dance series and our August Dance is themed perfectly for the sunny days of August with our Paradise Island theme. Wear your favorite Island-wear (no swimsuits please) while Thaddeus spins our favorite dance tunes in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Even better—dance prices are just $10 per person for this special summer dance series, so no excuse not to come on out and have fun! Cash bar. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets on sale in the Activities Office.

December ’63—Aug. 16

The music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons comes to life in this one-of-a-kind concert experience. December ’63 showcases all your favorite songs from Frankie Valli including the classics that have been thrilling audiences for decades. This recreation of a Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons concert will have you reaching for the high notes as our cast and band take you on a musical journey, with stops at every phase of the careers of Frankie and the boys! In 1962, the group released their first album, featuring the single “Sherry,” which was not only their first charted hit, but also their first No. 1 song. The Four Seasons followed up “Sherry” with several million-selling hits, including “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” (their second No. 1 hit), “Walk Like A Man,” (their third No. 1), “Candy Girl,” and several others. From 1962 to early 1964, only The Beach Boys matched the Four Seasons in record sales in the U.S. Come out and enjoy a night of timeless classics! $35 per person; limit of 4 tickets per person. Tickets on sale in the Activities Office. Credit Card only (Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express).

Summer Cinema Society: Leonard Maltin Classics—Aug. 22—“His Girl Friday”

September 2024

Summer Cinema Society: Leonard Maltin Classics—Sept. 19—“North by Northwest”

Concert: One of These Nights Eagles Tribute—Sept. 21

Get ready to be transported back to the golden era of classic rock as One Of These Nights takes the stage! This extraordinary tribute band brings to life the timeless music of the Eagles, one of the most iconic and beloved rock bands in American history. With their impeccable musicianship and uncanny ability to capture the essence of the Eagles’ sound, One Of These Nights promises an unforgettable night of nostalgia and pure musical bliss. Led by the immensely talented John Waxman on lead guitar and vocals and JD Madrid on guitar and lead vocals, Clayton Birtcher on lead guitar, Justin Brotman on bass and vocals, Steve Shostak on keyboard and vocals, and Ross Brotman on drums, this exceptional ensemble pays homage to the Eagles with unparalleled passion and precision. From their flawless harmonies to their electrifying guitar solos, every note and every lyric is expertly recreated, delivering an authentic and captivating performance that will transport you back to the heyday of classic rock. Prepare to be swept away by the familiar melodies of timeless hits such as “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” “Desperado,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” and many more. One Of These Nights captures the spirit and essence of the Eagles, channeling their unique blend of rock, country, and folk into an unforgettable live experience. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or discovering the Eagles’ music for the first time, this tribute show is guaranteed to leave you wanting more. So join us for a night of nostalgia, sing-along choruses, and unforgettable moments as One Of These Nights brings the magic and legacy of the Eagles to life. Don’t miss your chance to witness the ultimate tribute to America’s favorite band, and experience the music that has stood the test of time. Get ready to soar on the wings of classic rock with One Of These Nights—The Tribute to the Eagles! $35 per person; limit of 4 tickets per person. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Should a 3 p.m. show be needed, it will go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21. Credit Card only (Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express).

Concert: The Shagwells—Oct. 4

The Shagwells are the premier tribute to the British Rock Invasion of the early Sixties and Seventies. Covering over 70 songs, you only have to see The Shagwells but once to be hooked! They will have you out of your seat, dancing and singing along to hit after hit and feeling like a teenager all over again. You’ll be taken back in time as you listen to iconic hit songs by the greats, such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Zombies, The Hollies, The Yardbirds, The Dave Clark Five, The Kinks, The Moody Blues, The Animals, The Searchers, The Easybeats, The Who, Them, Procol Harum, Gerry and The Pacemakers, Herman’s Hermits, Spencer Davis Group, and many more. The popularity of The Shagwells has grown by leaps and bounds. $35 per person; limit of 4 tickets per person. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Should a 3 p.m. show be needed, it will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5. Credit Card only (Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express).

Concert: Hot August Night—A Tribute to Neil Diamond—Oct. 11

Hot August Night—A Tribute to Neil Diamond! Prepare to be dazzled by the sensational tribute act, Hot August Night! Led by the immensely talented Dean Colley, this band has become a crowd favorite, captivating audiences worldwide with their remarkable performances. With their exceptional sound and uncanny resemblance to the legendary Neil Diamond, Hot August Night offers an unforgettable tribute experience. For over a decade, Dean Colley has been wowing and thrilling Neil Diamond fans with his incredible vocals and charismatic stage presence. His powerful renditions of Neil Diamond’s greatest hits, combined with his striking resemblance to the iconic musician, make him the ultimate Neil Diamond sound-alike and look-alike tribute artist. Hot August Night concerts are a spectacle to behold, as they flawlessly recreate the energy and magic of a Neil Diamond live show. From the timeless classics like “Sweet Caroline” and “Cracklin’ Rosie” to the heartfelt ballads such as “Hello Again” and “Love on the Rocks,” the setlist is a nostalgic journey through Neil Diamond’s extensive repertoire. Whether it’s a concert, festival, event, private party, casino, or nightclub, Hot August Night consistently delivers unforgettable performances that leave audiences in awe. Their dedication to authenticity, attention to detail, and passionate musicianship have earned them a reputation as one of the best Neil Diamond tribute acts in the world. So, join Hot August Night for a night of pure nostalgia and musical excellence. Get ready to sing along, tap your feet, and relive the timeless songs that have become the soundtrack of our lives. This tribute act is more than just a concert; it’s a celebration of the enduring legacy of Neil Diamond and the joy he has brought to millions of fans worldwide. $35 per person; limit of 4 tickets per person. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Should a 3 p.m. show be needed, it will go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Credit Card only (Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express).

Nashville Trip for PebbleCreek Only! Oct. 14-17

Experience Nashville with PebbleCreek friends and neighbors this Oct. 14–17! Your Activities Office is trying something new and, we hope, fun! We are organizing a trip to Nashville for just our community. Here are some details:

* Oct. 14–17, 2024

* 4 Days, 3 Nights, $2,450 pp/double, $3,025 pp/single. Includes roundtrip airfare and airport transfers.

Spend four days taking in the sights, sounds, and tastes of Nashville, Tenn., “Music City USA!” Tour the Country Music Hall of Fame and legendary Grand Ole Opry, where you’ll see a show on ‘country music’s biggest stage’! Visit the distillery and see how Jack Daniel’s creates its world renowned whiskey and take part in a whiskey tasting. Taste real Nashville BBQ at Miss Mary Bobo’s Restaurant, and experience true southern hospitality at Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen. Have plenty of time to explore Nashville on your own enjoying live music and a taste of Music City USA!

Please call the Activities Office at 623-535-9854 to join this all-PebbleCreek trip! Nashville is beautiful in the fall! If you prefer email to join the travel group, you can send an email to [email protected].