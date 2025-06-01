Singles Enjoy ‘Jersey Boys’

Ellie Daly

On April 24, 30 PebbleCreek singles were entertained by Jersey Boys at the Phoenix Theatre. Seventeen singles dined and wined at The Old Spaghetti Factory for a great Italian meal before joining the other 13 members at the theatre. They were transported back to the gritty streets of the sizzling 1960s rock ‘n’ roll scene.

The Jersey Boys took us back on an energizing jukebox journey, tracing their meteoric rise of the Four Seasons from blue-collar obscurity to the dizzying heights of pop superstardom. As the Jersey Boys remarkable doo-wop harmonies ricochet from New Jersey to the bright lights of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, we experienced their internal struggles, personal triumphs, and defining moments that solidified their legendary status—both on stage and off. It included a setlist of instantly recognizable hits such as “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”