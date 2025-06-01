Meet Lily!

Lily (formerly Lillie) was surrendered to us by her owner on Feb. 14, 2025. Lily is a 12-year-old Maltese—and is just the cutest, tiniest girl—with a sad story that ends well.

Lily’s original mom doted on Lily, but unfortunately, her mom had to be moved into a facility and was no longer able to care for her. Her mom’s family adopted Lily out to a sweet senior lady living in Goodyear. After a month in her new home, her new owner sadly realized that her own health problems would not allow her to properly care for Lily, so she called us and asked if we could re-home her. Lily was fostered by Renee Fisher until she found her forever home.

We usually try to keep our rescue efforts contained to just within PebbleCreek, but we will occasionally take in animals from outside if we are certain that we can find them a good home. Lily is such a little doll that we were certain we could re-home her. Her new mom and dad have had a Maltese in the past, and they treat Lily like the princess she is.

Although Lily came to us already spayed and current on her shots, she has some long-term dental issues that had never been fixed and were bothering her. Lily had her dental work done, and she will now be much more comfortable. Just like with people, poor dental health can lead to an infection in the blood and shorten the life of your pet. Dental work for dogs and cats can be quite expensive, so this is another excellent example of why your tax-deductible donations to our club are vital. We need those donations to pay the veterinarian bills for our rescued cats and dogs. We have recently made it easier to donate to us by adding Zelle as an option. You can send us a donation through Zelle at pcpetcompanions@gmail.com, or send us a check by mail to The Pet Companions Club of PebbleCreek, PO Box 6106, Goodyear, AZ, 85338-0619.