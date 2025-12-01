Singles Club Members Volunteer

Ellie Daly

On Oct. 28, 19 members of the singles club carpooled to St. Mary’s Food Bank in Surprise to volunteer where they would be needed the most. They were divided into two groups, the first sorted and checked expiration dates of bread products that were donated from various small and large grocery stores, including Sam’s Club and Costco. Bread products also included a huge variety of pastry items, full sheet cakes, pies, cheesecakes, and even ice cream.

The rest of the group packed food boxes with a variety of food including fresh meat, vegetables, fruit, canned foods, paper products, and necessary personal items that would then be distributed to those in need.

The three-hour shift went by quickly and everyone agreed that it was worthwhile because we were helping others. After completing their shift everyone drove to Rancho Mirage Café, a great Mexican cuisine restaurant located in Surprise, to not only enjoy a great lunch, but to celebrate their efforts knowing they contributed to the continued mission of St. Mary’s to feed others in need.

Please open your heart and contact St. Mary’s Food Bank at 602-242-3663 to volunteer, especially during this holiday season so families do not go without a special holiday meal.