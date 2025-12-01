PCSSA Honors and Salutes Veterans

Fred Dresser

Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11, however, on Sunday, Nov. 9, the PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association (PCSSA) recognized players (men and women) who currently serve or have served this country with ballgames made up of PCSSA players. The photos that accompany this article were provided by Lori Adair. You may recognize some of these men and women—if you do, thank them for their service.

There are many in this country today who don’t know how Veteran’s Day came to be. The following is a brief history.

Veteran’s Day

World War I—known at the time as “The Great War”—officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in the Palace of Versailles outside the town of Versailles, France. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, Nov. 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.”

November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”

Veterans Day continues to be observed on Nov. 11, regardless of what day of the week on which it falls. The restoration of the observance of Veterans Day to Nov. 11 not only preserves the historical significance of the date, but helps focus attention on the important purpose of Veterans Day: A celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.