Walking Together for Local Cancer Center

Jennifer Smith

PebbleCreek residents joined with the Breast Cancer Discussion Group in a worthwhile fundraising event on Nov. 1. Twenty-three of us came together for the Walk for Hope 2025 to raise funds for our local City of Hope Cancer Center’s mission: making hope a reality for all touched by cancer. Our group was recognized for its top fundraising efforts, raising a total of $4,100 for this great cause.

Please check out our video and photo highlights on our PebbleCreek Resident Facebook page and the Egroup. It was a beautiful morning, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend this time. It was quite moving to mingle and walk with thousands who participated in the event.

Our teammates appreciate and want to thank our numerous donors for their generosity. Your amazing resident team included: Judy Ayers, Debra Beaubien, Brad Beaubien, Jeanne Corn, Ann Cousminer, Tina Fisher, Judy Gauvin, Vivian Harris, Sheila Hooks, Sheryl Lipp, Colleen Malany, Judy Maloney, Kimberly Marsh, Kathy McNeil, Kathy Perkins, Shaun Quigley, Jennifer Smith, Theresa Summers, Jo Ann Tallant, Rose Mary Venasco, Mary Ventura, Keith Walker, and Janet Wise.