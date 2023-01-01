Shop with a Cop program benefits from PC Fall Home & Garden Tour

Suzanne Butler

After collecting all donations and ticket sales revenue, the 2022 PebbleCreek Fall Home & Garden Tour was successful in raising a record high donation for the city of Goodyear’s Shop with a Cop program. The Home Tour Committee presented a check for $14,325 to Police Chief Santiago “Jimmy” Rodriguez on Dec. 3.

Following the check presentation, Goodyear police officers accompanied selected special children for a shopping trip at Target. The children gathered at the new City of Goodyear Complex early Saturday morning to have breakfast with their assigned officers. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived by helicopter to greet the children, hear their Christmas wishes, and present each child with a gift card to use for shopping. A spectacular police motorcade drove the children to their shopping event at Target.

This event was made possible by the very generous support of the residents of PebbleCreek. From those who opened their homes to be on the tour, to those who were hosts and hostesses at each of the homes, to those who purchased tickets for the tour or made donations, it truly was a community effort.

The Home Tour Committee of Wally Campbell, Charlotte Krause, Barbara Hockert, Suzanne Butler, and Janet Duke want to thank all of PebbleCreek for your support. The committee is already planning for next year and looking for homes to be on the tour. If you have completed a recent remodel or if your home has special design and decorating features and you are interested in offering to open your home for next year’s tour, please contact committee member Barbara Hockert at 303-550-9790.