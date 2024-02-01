Shenanigans at the Creek Are Just Around the Corner!

Carole Schumacher

PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) Co-Chairs Sue White and Lynn Grice are up to their shenanigans as they plan the upcoming two-day Member/Member Golf Tournament scheduled for Sunday, March 10, with the finale on Tuesday, March 12.

The Tuscany Golf courses will be the venue for the spectacle where two-person teams will play Arizona one ball on the West course on Sunday with a 1 p.m. shotgun, and 4 Corners on the East course on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. There will be special golf shenanigans on each course, so put on your green and get ready!

A lunch with a club croissant, pasta salad, and cheesecake will follow play on Tuesday where prizes and awards will be passed out to the winning PCLGA member teams. Sign up deadline is March 3. Contact Sue or Lynn if you have questions or special dietary restrictions.