February 2024, Generals

Patrol Activity Report

Bill Kyle, Community Services

Patrol Dispatched

Alarms All Other        10

All Facilities Locked at night        31

All Facilities Unlocked AM        31

Animal Rules Leash        1

Animals Lost & Found                11

Animals Misc.        2

Auto Accidents        1

Barking Dog        3

Broken Gate Arms        1

Buildings Checked        30

Damage to Property        2

Dead Animal Pickup        16

Debris On Road        8

Disabled Vehicle        2

Disturbance        4

Dust Dirt Complaint        0

Escort Guest/Homeowner        4

Flag and Sign Violations        1

Flat Tire Assistance        2

Gate Malfunctions        11

Golf Cart Tow        39

Golf Course Rules        11

Holiday or Sign Violations        0

Home Owner/Guest Assistance        11

Jump Start        28

Lighting Rules        0

Lost and Found        4

Miscellaneous        39

Pool Rules        0

Soliciting        3

Suspicious Act/Person        4

Theft        1

Water Leak        20

Weeds        0

Welfare Check                8

Total Dispatches for Month        339

Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings

Driveway Parking        10

Disabled Parking Violations        3

Expired Passes        0

Fire Lane Parking        1

Garage Door        156

Illegal Gate Entry        12

Parking on Unpaved Surface        1

RV Violations        6

Street Parking        24

Trash Rules        45

Unregistered Golf Cart        0

Total Violations        258

Tuscany Falls        63,198

Eagle’s Nest        40,778

Gate 2        16,489

Gate 3        6,215

Gate 4        24,449

Gate 6        25,993

Gate 7        22,024

Gate 8        34,913

Total EN & TF Unmanned Gates        234,059

Other Services

RFIDs Installed        137

Vacation Watch        169

Guest Passes Issued        7,830