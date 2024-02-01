Patrol Activity Report

Bill Kyle, Community Services
Patrol Dispatched
Alarms All Other 10
All Facilities Locked at night 31
All Facilities Unlocked AM 31
Animal Rules Leash 1
Animals Lost & Found 11
Animals Misc. 2
Auto Accidents 1
Barking Dog 3
Broken Gate Arms 1
Buildings Checked 30
Damage to Property 2
Dead Animal Pickup 16
Debris On Road 8
Disabled Vehicle 2
Disturbance 4
Dust Dirt Complaint 0
Escort Guest/Homeowner 4
Flag and Sign Violations 1
Flat Tire Assistance 2
Gate Malfunctions 11
Golf Cart Tow 39
Golf Course Rules 11
Holiday or Sign Violations 0
Home Owner/Guest Assistance 11
Jump Start 28
Lighting Rules 0
Lost and Found 4
Miscellaneous 39
Pool Rules 0
Soliciting 3
Suspicious Act/Person 4
Theft 1
Water Leak 20
Weeds 0
Welfare Check 8
Total Dispatches for Month 339
Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings
Driveway Parking 10
Disabled Parking Violations 3
Expired Passes 0
Fire Lane Parking 1
Garage Door 156
Illegal Gate Entry 12
Parking on Unpaved Surface 1
RV Violations 6
Street Parking 24
Trash Rules 45
Unregistered Golf Cart 0
Total Violations 258
Tuscany Falls 63,198
Eagle’s Nest 40,778
Gate 2 16,489
Gate 3 6,215
Gate 4 24,449
Gate 6 25,993
Gate 7 22,024
Gate 8 34,913
Total EN & TF Unmanned Gates 234,059
Other Services
RFIDs Installed 137
Vacation Watch 169
Guest Passes Issued 7,830