First Tee Phoenix Golf Equipment Drive March 6 at Tuscany Falls

Howie Tiger

First Tee Phoenix will be accepting donations of golf clubs, golf bags, golf balls and push carts at Tuscany Falls on Wednesday, March 6 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. A collection area will be set up in the Tuscany Falls parking lot adjacent to the pro shop. This will be our eighth drive.

Another big push this year is for golf balls in any condition. Donating golf balls is like donating money for this program! So even if you don’t play golf, you may have collected golf balls from other sources, like those landing in your backyard. Last time alone we collected more than 40,000 golf balls, which converted to more than $4,000 for the program.

We respectfully ask that any donated golf clubs be in such condition that they can be (1) used by the kids as is or can be modified for their use (e.g., shafts cut to size) or (2) can be held for resale for fundraising.

If you are unable to drop off your donations on March 6, you can drop them off at the Wigwam Pro Shop on any day!

First Tee is a nonprofit organization that provides life skills education for children ages 7 to 17, using the game of golf as its platform.

This is a great opportunity to donate to a worthy cause. Your donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. If you have any questions, please contact Howie Tiger by email at [email protected].