Nicki Forbes-Robinson

Share Bears Bingo celebrated a hat day with a full variety of fun and glittery headwear. Share Bears, part of the Kare Bears community, plays bingo every week enjoying friendships and lighthearted competition. If you’re looking for a fun morning, join us at the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. The games begin at 11 a.m. If you’d like more information, call Nicki Forbes-Robinson at 949-289-5471.