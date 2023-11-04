Sewing Club Community and Charity Projects

Cathy Howell

PebbleCreek (PC) Sewing Club has a community service/charity project the first Wednesday of each month. For our October project we made ‘pillowcase’ dresses for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child Shoe Boxes. Our member Edna DeFord has been involved with this project for many years. The shoe boxes are filled with school supplies, hygiene items, and toys for children around the world. These little dresses are versatile and can be worn as a top as well as a dress. We all enjoy making them and adding our own little embellishments so that each dress is special. The kits for these dresses are available to make year-round but we enjoy having a day together in the Diamondback Room. Thank you to the members who came to sew that day and to Pam Scandore for tirelessly preparing kits for us.

Our November project will be adding items to the fidget mats made by the PC Quilters on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The PebbleCreek Sewing Club meets on Wednesdays for open sewing in the Diamondback Room of the Creative Arts Center. All are welcome to come sew. For further information, contact Kathy Brown at [email protected].