“It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll” Opens This Month

Laurie Farquhar

Are you ready to rock and roll, PebbleCreek? ShowTime’s production, It’s Only Rock and Roll, opens in a couple of weeks so don’t wait too long to get your ticket.

It’s Only Rock and Roll is an original musical revue of the history of rock and roll from the early 1950s to the ’70s. From Doo Wop to Rockabilly to Motown, this show has a lot of the music that most of us listened to in our younger years. Combine these great songs with some amazing singers and an outstanding live band, you will probably feel like you are at PebbleCreek’s own version of Woodstock (minus the rain and mud!).

It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll runs from Monday, Nov. 13 through Saturday, Nov. 18, with all performances at 7 p.m. in the Renaissance Theater. Tickets have been on sale for a couple of weeks, but there are still good seats available.

To purchase tickets, go to the HOA website, www.pebblecreekhoa.org. There is no need to log in to the website. Just click on “Things to Do” and then scroll down to “Ticket Sales.”

All seats are still only $16.50, which includes the service fees. VISA and MasterCard are accepted.

If you would like assistance with your purchase, please call JoAnn Smyth at 623-466-8471, and she will be happy to help you over the phone.

Come and celebrate all of those unforgettable songs from the Summer of Love, the British Invasion, and more. See if your favorite ones are included in this extraordinary presentation of music and reminiscences. It will be a trip down memory lane that you won’t want to miss.