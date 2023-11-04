Singles Club Visits Museum of the West

Kathy Smith

Some members of the Singles Club took a trip to the Museum of the West, which is located in Old Town Scottsdale. The museum takes you on a trip through the West from a whole new perspective. There were exhibits of Western Pop art by Andy Warhol and Billy Schrock. It also has a dazzling array of Richard A. Gates Collection of Native American jewelry. There is a lovely display of highlights from The Southwest Women Artists Collection. Also on exhibit were more than 65 great examples of Hopi pottery.

The Singles group finished up their trip with a visit to the Sugar Bowl Ice Cream Parlor and restaurant, which has been dishing out delicious food and scrumptious ice cream treats since 1958. They have remained unchanged in menu items, decor, and location since their beginning. It’s a fun place to visit anytime.