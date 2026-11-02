Carole Schumacher

It began nearly 10 years ago when several PebbleCreek (PC) Quilters decided to recognize and thank every U.S. veteran who resides in PebbleCreek for their military service by gifting them with a handmade quilt. The quilters initially partnered with PebbleCreek Activities and joined in their annual Veterans Day program, typically held on or around Nov. 11 of each year.

Since 2017, the PC Quilters have gifted 171 PC veterans with a quilt and this year we will recognize 24 PC residents at a public event scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom.

To supplement this years’ program, the PC Quilters have partnered with PebbleCreek Community Church to display all 24 quilts during their 9 a.m. worship service on Nov. 8.

PC veterans nominated in 2026 are: Bill Arsenault, Dan Baker, Carl Bayes, Charlie Brown, Patrick Burns, Dave Eckert, Hugh Ferretti, Russell Georgesen, Dan Graville, Paula Handrup, Troney Hutchens, Steve Jones, Doug Kelch, Charlie Kice, Don Krienitz, Henry Mailloux, Bobby McCoy, Clark Neal, Mike Phillips, Fred Rible Jr., Jay Sabatello, Bob Wiedower, Michael Wilson, and (posthumously) Richard Adams.

During the PC Quilters Event at 1 p.m. on Nov. 8, each veteran’s bio will be shared as they receive their quilt. The event is open to the public and no tickets are required to attend.

Nominations for 2027 can be made for any veteran who is a resident of PebbleCreek. The nomination form is posted on the PC Quilters website at pebblecreekquilters.org.

For more information, contact Carole Schumacher, Chair, 2026 PebbleCreek Quilters Veterans Appreciation Event, at caroletschumacher@gmail.com or 303-908-4097.