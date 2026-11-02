PC Hiking Club – November 2026

Hiking in the New Season

Lynn Warren

The 2026-27 hiking season began on Oct. 1 and on one of the first hikes of the new season, eight “B” hikers ventured a little farther from PebbleCreek and enjoyed an 8-mile loop with only 1,000 feet of vertical gain in Cave Creek Regional Park on a comfortable, sunny day. Much of the hike was on the “Go John” trail, named for the G.O. Johns mining company, a small operator who had silver and copper operations there many years ago during the 20-year Cave Creek gold rush. The hiking club offers hikes six days a week at several levels of distance and difficulty; visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.

Hiking Humphreys Peak

Lynn Warren

Traditionally the hiking club schedules Humphreys Peak as one of the last hikes of the season. In case you are not familiar with this mountain, it is part of the San Francisco Peaks and is the peak on the north side of Snow Bowl, a few miles north of Flagstaff; it also happens to be the highest point in Arizona at 12,633 feet. Hikers have to deal with thin air since the hike begins at the bottom of one of the ski runs at Snow Bowl (9,000 ft.) and is a challenging 5-mile climb to the top requiring over 3,500 feet of elevation gain.

Six “B” hikers travelled north for this hike and were fortunate to have good weather, experiencing only a few light rain showers on the way down; a week later, there would have been 2 inches of snow and blizzard-like conditions. The group paused for a photo at the saddle at 11,800 feet before tackling the final mile and another 850 feet of elevation gain to the summit where they were rewarded with impressive views all around. The club enjoys hikes all around the valley and occasionally undertakes change-of-scenery adventures such as this; visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.

Hikers Celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day

Dana Thomas

The hiking club celebrates Talk Like a Pirate Day every year. We dress the part, tell pirate jokes, and share refreshments after the hike. Members hiking this year were Dave Schuldt, Jim Gillespie, Barbara Kripps, Sandy Mednick, Laurel Laux, Jack Stroud, Lisa Ware, Dennis Zigmunt, and Dana Thomas (photographer).

Final Hike of the Season

Lynn Warren

The hiking club season ends on the last day of September and on Sept. 30, eight “B” hikers finished the 2025-26 season with a 7.6-mile hike with 1,300 feet vertical gain to the rocky area above Willow Springs Waterfall in White Tank Mountain Regional Park, just west of PebbleCreek. It was still hot and humid so the group didn’t venture farther up but did enjoy a snack break on the rocky ledges, a favorite al fresco lunch stop. Why not join the club and experience areas such as this which you might not visit on your own; visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.

Hiking Club Hits the Trails for the New Season!

Mary Perlaki-Neely

The 2026–27 hiking season is underway!

On Oct. 9, 11 “B” hikers tackled the Maricopa Trail in the White Tank Mountains, covering more than 11 miles with 200 feet of elevation gain. Talk about starting the season on the right foot!

Fall and winter bring the perfect opportunity to explore other magnificent mountains and trails across the state. With summer behind us and cooler weather arriving, it’s time for longer hikes, spectacular desert views, and adventures beyond Goodyear to explore Arizona’s beautiful mountains and trails.

As our snowbirds return to enjoy Arizona’s wonderful fall and winter weather, it’s the perfect time to reconnect with hiking buddies, discover new trails, and get moving outdoors.

Whether you’re a seasoned trailblazer or just looking to put a little more adventure into your life, the PebbleCreek Hiking Club has a place for you. Want to join the fun? La ce up those boots and visit pchikers.org to learn more about the PebbleCreek Hiking Club.

Here’s to great trails, good friends, and happy hiking!

Caught in the Spider Web

Two of our PebbleCreek Hiking Club octogenarian hikers, Dennis Zigmunt and Jim Gillespie, are proof that the delightful Ramada 4 playground in the White Tanks Regional Park is truly fun for all ages. You can join our club to explore more of our local valley hiking spots on our website: pchikers.org. (Photo by Kay Thomas)