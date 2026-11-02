PebbleCreek Wins 2026 White Tanks Golf League Championship

Rob Kraft

On Aug. 21, PebbleCreek secured the fourth and final match of the season to capture the 2026 White Tanks Golf League Championship and bring the coveted White Tanks Cup back home.

The championship capped an outstanding season for PebbleCreek, which won each of its four head-to-head matches and finished with an overall season record of 22 wins, 13 losses, and five ties, earning 24.5 points.

The final 2026 standings and points were:

PebbleCreek, 24.5

Sun City Grand, 22.5

Sun City Festival, 20

Westbrook, 13

PebbleCreek entered the final competition with the championship within reach and delivered when it mattered most. The team finished the final match with seven wins, six losses, and three ties, earning 8.5 points and securing the season title by a two-point margin over Sun City Grand.

A Summer Tradition of Friendly Competition

Each summer, four West Valley golf communities, PebbleCreek, Sun City Grand, Sun City Festival, and Westbrook, come together for the spirited Ryder Cup-style competition known as the White Tanks Golf League.

The league consists of four matches, held on the last Friday of each month from May through August. The matches rotate among the four participating communities and feature a variety of formats, including two-man best ball, scramble, shamble, and 16-player singles match play competitions.

Points are awarded for match wins and ties throughout the season, with the team accumulating the most points earning the White Tanks Cup.

The competition combines serious golf with camaraderie, sportsmanship, and community pride—making the annual White Tanks League a premier team golf competition among West Valley active-adult communities.

A Championship Built by an Entire Team

While the final match secured the championship, the 2026 White Tanks Cup was truly the result of a season-long team effort.

PebbleCreek’s roster included 44 players, with an impressive 38 players participating in at least one match during the season. For each of the four competitions, eight players earned automatic qualification through a qualifying event, while the remaining eight positions were selected by the captain and assistant captains.

That format allowed a broad cross-section of PebbleCreek’s competitive golfers to contribute throughout the season.

“One of the things that makes this championship especially meaningful is that it truly belonged to the entire team,” the PebbleCreek leadership team noted. “Every player who competed during the season contributed to the points that ultimately put us in position to win the Cup.”

From early-season victories to the final matches in August, PebbleCreek consistently found ways to earn the points necessary to stay atop the standings.

Leadership and Teamwork

The 2026 PebbleCreek White Tanks team was led by Captain Jeff Dines, with Assistant Captains Kurt Fischer and Rob Kraft.

The leadership team wishes to express their appreciation to every player who represented PebbleCreek during the season, recognizing that the championship was the product of contributions from the entire roster.

A special thanks to Director of Golf John McCahan for his support and efforts in helping bring the White Tanks Cup back to PebbleCreek.

PebbleCreek is the 2026 White Tanks Golf League Champion!