Play Your Best Pool: Investing in Your Billiard Game

Johnny Henson, Professor Pool

If you consider your billiard game as an investment, it is essential to ensure that you are getting a good return on your investment. As you invest a considerable amount of time, effort, and money into playing billiards, it is always advisable to invest in professional billiard instruction to improve your game.

Most players make many investment mistakes while attempting to improve their game. They look for a quick fix and invest in things such as purchasing a new cue stick, putting a new tip on their cue stick, collecting numerous books on instruction, or even watching a lot of instructional videos on the internet. Even getting tips from friends and other players around the billiard room may not cost you anything, but they can be a waste of time and poor investments when trying to improve your game.

Most players realize that you get what you pay for. Even though professional billiard instruction costs money, it is the best investment you can make to improve your game long term. Fewer than 3% of billiard players in the United States ever take a lesson with a true professional instructor. If you are practicing the wrong things, you could spend a lot of time and money without really improving your game or playing level. When considering the cost of hiring an instructor, it is wise to think of the value of your time. I feel that if you can progress your game forward in the shortest amount of time, you will stay on track and have a much better chance of accomplishing your goals. I want my students to have less frustration and enjoy playing the game more.

Over the past 18 years, Johnny Henson, Professor Pool, and Steve Farmer, who are PBIA and ACS certified instructors, have found that there are no quick fixes. The road to developing a quality game is by working with a qualified instructor. Most students, after years of struggle, come to realize that they should have pursued hiring a professional instructor much earlier. Investing in a highly trained professional billiard instructor is the best investment you can make for your game. If you have any questions, please email us at [email protected] or call 623-377-0042. You can also visit our website at BilliardUniversity.com.