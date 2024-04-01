Patrol Report

Bill Kyle, Community Services
Patrol Dispatched
Alarms All Other 6
All Facilities Locked at Night 31
All Facilities Unlocked A.M. 31
Animal Rules Leash 5
Animals Lost and Found 5
Animals Misc. 1
Auto Accidents 2
Barking Dog 6
Broken Gate Arms 1
Buildings Checked 44
Damage to Property 2
Dead Animal Pickup 27
Debris on Road 32
Disabled Vehicle 2
Disturbance 1
Dust Dirt Complaint 0
Escort Guest/Homeowner 6
Flag and Sign Violations 2
Flat Tire Assistance 1
Gate Malfunctions 5
Golf Cart Tow 25
Golf Course Rules 5
Holiday or Sign Violations 0
Home Owner/Guest Assistance 13
Jump Start 22
Lighting Rules 3
Lost and Found 5
Miscellaneous 32
Pool Rules 0
Soliciting 4
Suspicious Act/Person 7
Theft 0
Water Leak 11
Weeds 0
Welfare Check 2
Total Dispatches for Month 339
Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings
Driveway Parking 92
Disabled Parking Violations 5
Expired Passes 6
Fire Lane Parking 1
Garage Door 70
Illegal Gate Entry 7
Parking on Unpaved Surface 1
RV Violations 3
Street Parking 44
Trash Rules 34
Unregistered Golf Cart 4
Total Violations 267
Gate Counts
Tuscany Falls (TF) 68,257
Eagle’s Nest (EN) 46,326
Gate 2 17,990
Gate 3 6,574
Gate 4 27,942
Gate 6 26,437
Gate 7 21,761
Gate 8 35,125
Total EN & TF Unmanned Gates 250,412
Other Services
RFIDs installed 151
Vacation Watch 26
Guest Passes Issued 7,905