April 2024, Generals

Patrol Report

Bill Kyle, Community Services

Patrol Dispatched

Alarms All Other 6

All Facilities Locked at Night 31

All Facilities Unlocked A.M. 31

Animal Rules Leash 5

Animals Lost and Found 5

Animals Misc. 1

Auto Accidents 2

Barking Dog 6

Broken Gate Arms 1

Buildings Checked 44

Damage to Property 2

Dead Animal Pickup 27

Debris on Road 32

Disabled Vehicle 2

Disturbance 1

Dust Dirt Complaint 0

Escort Guest/Homeowner 6

Flag and Sign Violations 2

Flat Tire Assistance 1

Gate Malfunctions 5

Golf Cart Tow 25

Golf Course Rules 5

Holiday or Sign Violations 0

Home Owner/Guest Assistance 13

Jump Start 22

Lighting Rules 3

Lost and Found 5

Miscellaneous 32

Pool Rules 0

Soliciting 4

Suspicious Act/Person 7

Theft 0

Water Leak 11

Weeds 0

Welfare Check 2

Total Dispatches for Month 339

Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings

Driveway Parking 92

Disabled Parking Violations 5

Expired Passes 6

Fire Lane Parking 1

Garage Door 70

Illegal Gate Entry 7

Parking on Unpaved Surface 1

RV Violations 3

Street Parking 44

Trash Rules 34

Unregistered Golf Cart 4

Total Violations 267

Gate Counts

Tuscany Falls (TF) 68,257

Eagle’s Nest (EN) 46,326

Gate 2 17,990

Gate 3 6,574

Gate 4 27,942

Gate 6 26,437

Gate 7 21,761

Gate 8 35,125

Total EN & TF Unmanned Gates 250,412

Other Services

RFIDs installed 151

Vacation Watch 26

Guest Passes Issued 7,905