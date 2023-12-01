State Parties – December 2023

Save the Date: “Colorado Rocks” Is Coming to PebbleCreek

Marilu Trainor

The annual Colorado State Party will be held Saturday, March 2, 2024. That’s fewer than 100 days from now to the biggest and best state party conducted in PebbleCreek each year. Mark your calendars now for “Colorado Rocks” to be held in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom.

Details regarding the party’s reservations process, price, band, menu, and theme will be announced in early January. Watch for those future announcements in the PebbleCreek Post, the e-group, and on the residents’ Facebook page.

Attending the Colorado State Party is an extremely popular event and sells out early each year. So come one, come all, to rock with those who have lived in and/or love Colorado while you meet your Arizona neighbors who also embrace everything about the Centennial state.

Minnesotans, Join Us for Paul Bunyan Day!

Lisa Baltes and Shari Burns

Save the date! Please join us for the 2024 Minnesota State Party. Here are the details:

Date: March 21, 2024

Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

Location: Sunrise Park—14800 Robson Circle N (Eagle’s Nest)

Get your flannel on and join us for Paul Bunyan Day! Babe may make an appearance as well. Come and enjoy meeting your Minnesota neighbors here in PebbleCreek. Back by popular demand, we will enjoy homemade Minnesota hotdishes, salads, and Bundt cakes! Ticket cost will be $15 per person. This year, we will be selling tickets for the event on the following dates:

Eagle’s Nest Kiosk (located across from Member Services Desk in lobby)

Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Tuesday Jan. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23, from 9 to 11 a.m.

More details to come!

Wisconsin State Party

Pat Jensen

Remember, the Wisconsin Party is Feb. 25, 2024. We are still in the process of finalizing some of the day’s activities. However, there will be basket and 50/50 raffles to win and, of course, the card game. Our master of ceremonies, Kevin, will be entertaining us again with another historical narration of a significant Wisconsin industry. We will make sure there is enough Pabst Blue Ribbon beer at the cash bar for your enjoyment. Culvers has agreed to supply their frozen custard for dessert again this year. We have now had more than 25 consecutive parties. Let’s keep it going.