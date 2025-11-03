PebbleCreek Veterans Memorial Park

Mary Ann Evans

This is a great time of the year to visit PebbleCreek’s Veterans Memorial Park in Eagle’s Nest. The park has stone plaques and bench seats with information honoring the men and women who have served in the United States military and armed forces. There are plaques for veterans who served in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, and Desert Shield/Desert Storm. There is even a plaque honoring a Civil War soldier, William Riley Hodges, who was killed at the battle of Look Out Mountain in Tennessee in 1863. He was the great–great–grandfather of Dr. Lewis Riley Hodges, a longtime PebbleCreek resident who served in the Army Intelligence Division from 1952-55.

The PebbleCreek Activities Office staff manages the records and sets up the installation of new plaques, which often include a small ceremony and a PebbleCreek trumpet player who plays Taps. Per the Activities Office there are currently more than 3,000 veterans in PebbleCreek.