The Holiday Shopping Season—for Scammers

As the holiday season nears, online shopping scams surge, targeting older adults who may be less familiar with digital red flags. Fraudsters exploit the rush for deals with fake websites, too-good-to-be-true offers, and phishing emails mimicking trusted retailers. These scams can lead to stolen money or personal information. Here’s how you can stay safe.

Common Online Shopping Scams

Fake Websites: Sites mimicking Amazon or Walmart offer steep discounts but deliver nothing or steal card details.

Phishing Emails/Texts: Messages about “missed deliveries” or “account issues” trick users into sharing sensitive information.

Social Media Ads: Fraudulent deals on platforms like Facebook lead to non-delivery or data theft.

Tips to Stay Safe

Verify Website Legitimacy: Check for “https://” and a lock icon in the browser. Avoid sites with poor design or odd URLs.

Shop Trusted Retailers: Stick to well-known stores like Amazon, Walmart, or Target, and access them directly, not via ads, text messages, or emails.

Be Wary of Facebook Marketplace or Other Online Markets: Sellers often shield their true identity and can often sell fake or damaged merchandise. Never pay a deposit to hold an item.

Be Skeptical of Deals: If a price seems too low, it’s likely a scam. Compare with reputable retailers.

Avoid Clicking Links: Unsolicited contact is usually the first step in a scam. Don’t click on email or text links if you did not specifically request them. Go directly to the retailer’s official site.

Use Secure Payment Methods: Pay with credit cards or PayPal for buyer protection. Avoid debit cards, wire transfers, and gift cards.

Check Seller Reviews: On marketplaces like eBay, verify seller ratings and read feedback.

Secure Devices: Keep antivirus software updated and use strong, unique passwords for each site.

Consult Others: Always verify before trusting the seller. Ask a trusted family member or friend for help spotting suspicious offers or sites.

Now is the time for you to stay cautious and informed. You can enjoy holiday shopping safely and confidently when you take these steps. When in doubt, pause and verify before trusting.

