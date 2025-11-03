6th Annual Holiday Art and Craft Show

Barb Downey

You’re invited!

We are delighted to announce our 6th Annual Holiday Boutique Art & Craft Sale on Saturday, Nov. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join us on the spacious patio at 3490 N. Hogan Drive in Eagle’s Nest, where you’ll discover a wonderful variety of unique, handcrafted treasures—perfect for holiday gift giving (or keeping for yourself!).

Featured items include:

* Wrapped silverware

* Hand-embroidered cards

* Children’s books personally autographed by the author

* Fiber clay art

* Samba card mats

* Mahjongg mats

* Golf club covers

* Pottery bowls and dishes

* Fused glass items

* Car coasters

* Luggage tags

* Purses, totes, and makeup bags

* Holiday ornaments

* Pebble art

* Credit card wallets

…and so much more!

This popular PebbleCreek tradition grows every year, and our 14 talented artists and crafters can’t wait to share their creations with you.

Shop early. Shop local. Shop with friends. Spread the word. (Cash or local checks only, please.)