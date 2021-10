Linda Rowe

On Aug. 27, the low was 84, and the high was 111. Members of the PebbleCreek Quilters Club cooled off by enjoying an ice cream social at the Chianti Room last month. Ice cream with a variety of toppings and cookies was enjoyed by all. However, the best part was getting to visit with each other. Many members of the club attended. We look forward to more good times and get-togethers in the future.