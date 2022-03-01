PebbleCreek Hikers Go for the Gold

Jan Sherwood

While the 2022 Olympians were competing in China, the PebbleCreek Hiking Club held their own quest for gold on the White Tank Mountain Verrado Trails. Combining a word search (intellect), navigation skills (reading and following directions), and stamina (traversing rocky trails and sandy washes), while searching for and collecting 10 markers, seven three-member teams competed to see which team went faster, higher, stronger. For the hikers, this meant “going quickly without tripping over rocks, paying detailed attention to the clues, and working as a team.” The distance traversed was just over three miles. Clues to locate markers were offered, and the winning team needed to find all 10 markers in the shortest time. The winning team members were Jan Sherwood, Tom Wick, and Mary Hill.