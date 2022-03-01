In Passing

Mary Elizabeth Bruner

Mary E. Bruner, local resident, 68, from Goodyear passed away at Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, Ariz.

She was born in Richmond, Ind., where she lived for 46 years and worked as a registered nurse at Reed Memorial Hospital. She then resided in Bloomington, Ill. and Goodyear, Ariz.

Survivors include husband, William A. Bruner; mother, Helen Meier; two brothers, Tim Long and Jerry Wood of Indiana; and sisters, Leanna Burns and Debbie Crouch of Arizona.

Funeral services for Mary E. Bruner will be a private ceremony at a later time.

Lowell Theodore Danielson

Lowell Theodore Danielson, 81, passed away at home in Goodyear, Ariz., on Jan. 18, 2022. Born in Warren, Minn., the first child of Swedish minister Theodore William Danielson and Mamie Loretta (Jacobson) Danielson, Lowell resided throughout the Midwest, ultimately settling in Salina, Kansas. He participated in sports, church choir, and had a starring role in the Salina High School musical Oklahoma. Lowell attended North Park College in Chicago and later graduated from The University of Minnesota with a degree in Psychology. He served in the Army at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and was awarded “Soldier of the Year.” Lowell met his wife Linda on a snowy day at the Trollhaugen Ski Resort. They were married in St. Paul, Minn., on Christmas day in 1965. In 1966, Lowell joined The Gillette Company as a sales representative. Lowell held many positions at The Gillette Company moving across the country and finally settling in Medfield, Mass., where he lived for 33 years. He rose to National Sales Manager for the Safety Razor Division and retired as Vice President of Global Business Process Integration in 2003. His years in Medfield were spent raising his three children, coaching Little League, serving as a Deacon at the United Church of Christ, helping neighbors with home improvement projects, cheering loudly for Medfield teams, and skiing with his family. After retirement, a move to Arizona provided warm weather and a sunny spot for his children and grandchildren to visit. He enjoyed time with his grandchildren and made sure they knew how proud he was and how much he loved them. His family was the center of his universe, always helping, guiding, and giving all that he had.

Lowell was one-of-a-kind. He will be remembered for his selfless nature, his beautiful singing voice, and the way he loved his family.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda (Thomsen); his three children, David Danielson, Jonathan Danielson and wife Briana, and Amy Gibbons and husband Dan; and his sister Grace Merrill and husband Dean. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Laura, Alison, Annie, Sarah, Clara, Luke, and Hillary.

As outgoing and friendly as Lowell was, he did not want any special fanfare at the end. Family will gather this summer at Vine Lake Cemetery in Medfield, Mass., to celebrate his life.

Michael John McEvilly “Mike”

Michael John McEvilly “Mike”, 82, of Goodyear, Ariz., passed away peacefully at his home in Arizona, surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 14, 2022.

Mike was born May 7, 1939, and grew up in Detroit, Mich. In 1968, Mike married Sandra Hornbeck McEvilly. He and Sandra raised their daughters (Molly, who now lives in Litchfield Park, Ariz. and Jenny, who now lives in Martinsville, Ind. in Indianapolis, Ind.) Mike and Sandra moved to Arizona in 1998 and spent the summers at their second home in Birchwood in Harbor Springs, Mich.

Mike enjoyed bike riding, hiking, and golfing.

Mike is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandy; his children, Molly Elizabeth McEvilly and Jenny Veta Reed (Brian); his grandchildren, Kiley Reed and Caden Reed; and his brother, Richard McEvilly “Dick”.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Delia McEvilly; and his brothers, Patrick James McEvilly and Donald McEvilly.

A prayer service and viewing were held at Thompson Funeral Chapel in Goodyear, Ariz. on Jan. 27, 2022.

A private family prayer service and burial were held at Greenwood, Ind. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Home on Feb. 4, 2022.

Those wishing to make a charitable donation in Mike’s memory are asked to consider Premier Hospice (3550 N. Central Ave., Suite 1200, Phoenix, AZ 85012).

Joan Audrey McFarlane

Joan Audrey McFarlane (née Gilmore) was born to Carroll Edgar “Ed” and Audrey Ella Gilmore on Nov. 25, 1942, at Garfield Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. As the daughter of a Navy Lieutenant in wartime, Joan lived in Maryland and Virginia, California, and Alabama to follow his military career, inspiring her lifetime of patriotism. As the granddaughter of a reverend, Joan was also a woman of faith, who shared her compassion with family, her many pets, and through her philanthropy. Her passion for life was sincere and was felt deeply by those who cherished her company.

Joan led a full and satisfying life. After settling down in Boise in 1960, a highlight year for Joan was 1962. She graduated from (what was then known as) Boise Junior College and married the love of her life, James C. “Jim” McFarlane, with whom she spent 38 blessed years. She was a lifelong Bronco fan and active alumna. Joan truly “did it all.” She was an independent contractor for Boise Cascade, who both raised a growing family and adventured in the Idaho backcountry—setting an example of grace and independence for her two daughters.

Joan spent her last two decades in Goodyear, Ariz., where she enjoyed her retirement in the company of many friends, both new and old. In her later years, she proudly shared her memories with her granddaughter Jasmine. Although Joan’s busy life took her many places, she always remained an Idahoan at heart and lived out her last days in McCall, Idaho before passing away of natural causes in the comfort of family in Boise on Dec. 31, 2021.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents Ed Gilmore (1987) and Audrey Gilmore (2003), as well as her husband, Jim McFarlane (2001). She is survived by her daughter Julie McFarlane-Platt (husband John Platt) of McCall, Idaho; her daughter Jennifer McFarlane (partner Billy Fox) of Boise, Idaho; her granddaughter Jasmine Platt of Boise, Idaho; her granddaughter Mariel Miller (husband Jason Miller) of Fort Collins, Colo., and her great-grandson Ansel; as well as her sister Nancy Williams (husband Frank Williams) and nephew Chris Williams (wife Leesa Williams), all of Orlando, Fla.

Joan was laid to rest next to her beloved Jim at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise after a small service. Those interested in attending a celebration of life for Joan—anticipated to be held in the summer of 2022, depending on COVID—are encouraged to reach out to Julie, Jennifer, or Jasmine for details. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to a local animal shelter to continue her tradition of compassion and kindness.

Ron Wolf

Ron Wolf died peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at home in Goodyear, Ariz., with his wife and daughter by his bedside. Ron was born in Woodburn, Ore., on Dec. 7, 1936. He enjoyed celebrating his 85th birthday with a “gin on the rocks.”

After graduating from Woodburn High School in June of 1955, he went to work for a new department store (Meier & Frank) that was opening that fall. His first position was that of stock boy. In August of 1956, he proudly joined the U.S. Army to serve the country that he loved. A few weeks into boot camp training at Ft. Lewis in Washington, he and 11 others were rousted out of their cots in the middle of the night and were put on a bus for a long cross-country trip. They stopped in Louisiana for some “debriefing,” then it was on to Ft. Huachuca, Ariz., where he spent his time working in an area of Highly Classified Communications. He never divulged any information, but he loved to talk military to anyone that would listen.

Upon separation from the Army, he returned to Salem and Meier & Frank department store, thus launching a lifetime career of retail (“rag business”). He was made Divisional Manager of five departments. 1962 was a milestone year for Ron. He left Meier & Frank, married Mary Clare (Mooney) in October, an in November opened a men’s clothing store in the Oregon City Shopping Center with his partner Mario Bisio. Ron loved building, moving forward with fresh, new progressive ideas, and taking on new adventures; which led him to adding a women’s clothing line and a jeans store for teenagers in the ‘70s. Ron was very appreciative of the two men who believed in him and gave him opportunities to be his own boss and a self-made man: Gerry Frank and Mario Bisio.

Ron is survived by his wife Mary Clare, who he celebrated 59 years of marriage with in October; two daughters, Jennifer L. Scales (John) of Norcross, Ga., and Paige M. Wolf of Goodyear, Ariz.; and two grandsons, Hunter S. and Samuel W. Scales of Norcross, Ga. Ron is also survived by his sisters Kay Doolittle and Susan Dun of Salem, Ore.; sister-in-law Rebecca Wolf of Molalla, Ore.; niece Marcia Gailber of Carlton, Ore.; and nephew Justin Wolf of Molalla, Ore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Vivian Wolf, and younger brother Donald D. Wolf.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to:

* Alzheimer’s Association: Desert Southwest, 340 E. Palm Lane #230, Phoenix, AZ 85004 (www.alz.org)

* Hospice of the West: 21410 N. 19th Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85027 (www.hospicewestaz.com)

* PebbleCreek Pet Companions Club (www.pcpets.org)