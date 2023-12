Dawn Hangen

It’s a new season for PebbleCreek’s women’s softball team, the Desert Diamonds! The ladies will participate in a tournament at Liberty Field in Sun City West Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10, with play beginning at 8:30 a.m. Come on out, cheer them on, and show your support for PebbleCreek! Liberty Field is located at 14401 W R H Johnson Blvd., in Sun City West.