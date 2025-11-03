PebbleCreek Artists’ Holiday Fest Is Coming!

Sandy Rivera

Can you believe it’s already November? The start of the holiday season is upon us and that means wonderful celebrations with family and friends, and the need for holiday decorations and gifts. Never fear, the PebbleCreek creative arts community is here to help!

Mark your calendar now for the PebbleCreek Artists’ Holiday Fest. It is the best shopping experience for everyone on your shopping list! From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, the entire Tuscany Falls Creative Arts Center will be transformed into a shopping wonderland. All five rooms will be transformed into individual galleries of beautiful handmade items created by amazing PebbleCreek Artists. If you have never checked out the Creative Arts Center, this is the perfect opportunity to discover the amazing, talented artists living right here in PebbleCreek. In addition to the five rooms, the Expressions Gallery will also be open.

With so many holiday and non-holiday beautiful, one-of-a-kind items, you are sure to find the perfect gift for all those hard-to-buy-for people on your shopping list, amazing décor, and entertaining items for a festive holiday home or the perfect hostess gift.

Make sure you mark your calendar so you don’t miss out on this exceptional shopping opportunity. Please remember, only cash or checks are accepted at PebbleCreek Artists’ Holiday Fest. If you are paying by check, please bring several checks since payment is made at the exit of each of the five galleries. See you Dec. 6 at the Creative Arts Center!