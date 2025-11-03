Twelve Creekers Visit Eastern Africa

Steve Ward

Twelve adventure–seeking PebbleCreek neighbors flew to Kenya and Tanzania to observe the great African migration. In case you do not know, it is a long way from here to Africa and back!

We visited the Masai Mara Reserve and Serengeti National Park, among other venues. The great migration was an incredible experience. We saw literally tens of thousands of wildebeest and zebras at one time. We also saw lions, leopards, elephants, cape buffaloes, giraffes, and even a rhino. There were too many animals to keep track of during our game drives.

Our cultural adventures included a visit to the famous Kibera Slums in Nairobi, Kenya, a visit to a Masai tribe village, and a visit to the Hadzabe tribe (known for their clicking sounds when they talk).

We endured rustic camps, very rough roads, and dust. We had to wear masks over our faces to keep the dust from choking us. It was the dry season. We had a wonderful time together witnessing the migration, the lifestyles of other nations, the cultures, the foods, and each other. We all highly recommend this trip for any one who is physically capable.