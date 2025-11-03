It’s time for the annual PebbleCreek Holiday Golf Cart Parade!

Parade Details

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 16 (rain or shine)

Line-up: 12:15 p.m.

Start Time: 1:30 p.m.

Duration: Approximately 60 minutes

Entry: No registration required! Just deck out your cart and join the fun!

Prizes: Expert judges will be looking for standout carts during the line-up; make them ‘ooh’ and ‘aah’ or laugh and smile to be selected!

Essential Guidelines

* Charge Up: Ensure carts are fully charged before the parade.

* Speed & Distance: Maintain a consistent speed of 11 mph. Keep a close, but safe, interval with the cart in front to prevent large gaps.

* Safety & Assistance: Follow directions of patrol and volunteers who will be managing traffic and answering questions.

* Early Exit: If you must leave the parade early, safely pull to the side and signal carts behind you to continue forward.

* Pets: Please leave your pets safe at home, as the festive sounds and music may be overwhelming for them.

* Parade Route: Please stick to the official route, as neighbors may be planning watch parties along the mapped course.

* Map: The official route map will also be posted at both the Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls clubhouses and on the HOA website closer to the date.

Not participating in the parade? No problem! Cheer from your driveway, gather friends, or get together with neighbors on the parade route to join the festivities!