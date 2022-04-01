PCSSA Ladies Own the Diamond

Jay Sabatello

On Sunday, Feb. 27, the PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association (PCSSA) ladies owned the Field of Dreams Diamond as they put on a display of hitting and fielding to win both ends of a double-header against a respectable ladies’ team from Sun City. Your PCSSA team utilized the services of two pitchers, Jerry McGee and Bob Quarantino, from the PCSSA as our ladies did not have a pitcher. Jerry and Bob could only pitch and field, they could not bat.

Softball just cannot be played any better! The PC team, with team captain Dawn Hangen leading the charge, took the field to answer the challenge thrown down by the manager of the Sun City Hot Flashes, Carol Bowden.

Game One: It was clear that PC dominated this game with speed, defense, and hitting. The infield was airtight as Karen Long, Dawn Hangen, Pam Wallace, Sandra Kraft, and Barb Camozzi handled every ball hit their way. The outfield, patrolled by Maureen Strachan, Lori Adair, Theresa Meyers, and Sherry Kuk denied Sun City any extra base hits throughout the first game.

Final score: PebbleCreek 12; Sun City 3.

The starting pitcher for PC was Bobby Quarantino, an original founder of the PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association. Bob and Jerry were throwing under an agreement that saw them pitch as “designated pitchers” whose time at the plate was covered by designated hitters Cami Davis and Lisa Lodi, who together combined for five hits in seven at bats over both games.

Anchoring the other half of the pitcher-catcher battery were catchers Cathy Spencer and Shari Brink.

Game Two: Sun City was now playing as the home team. Again, the PC women crushed the ball relentlessly posting 27 hits over 42 at-bats. Lori Adair, Theresa Meyers, and Karen Long drove the ball deep into the outfield. It was during Adair’s long ball to center field that she was able to race around the bases seemingly for a home run, only to be called out by sharp-eyed base umpire Marty Aalto for not having touched first base.

Sun City doubled their hits over the first game and re-aligned their position players making a strong defensive impact. Outstanding plays by players Judy Christ, Judy White, and Peggy Stallbaun allowed the Hot Flashes to slowly catch up to the PC softball squad.

Sensing the approaching danger, Maureen Strachan continued her wild hitting spree going four for four in the contest. Barb Camozzi, Sandra Kraft, Lisa Lodi, and Pam Wallace joined in by pushing their teammates around the bases with each batting .500 in the game.

In the 7th inning, Cathy Spencer and Martha Urbin delivered key hits while catcher Shari Brink, who batted 1.000 in game two, cracked a sacrifice fly to score a key run.

The bottom of the 7th inning saw Sun City close the gap and trailed PC by only one run. In a classic finish with two out, two strikes, and the winning run on base, shortstop Karen Long snagged a hot ground ball to her right and in a footrace beat the Sun City runner to third base for the final out of the game.

Final score: PebbleCreek 14, Sun City 13.

It was abundantly clear the Manager Scott Flynn and his coaching staff, Randy Netherda, Scott Beseda, and Rich Christiansen had honed the PC women’s team to an amazing edge for the sweep.

After the games the players from both teams gathered in the infield for a group photo and then it was off to enjoy hot dogs by Chef Chris Raptoplous aka “Rappy” and Steve Gaines along with beverages served up by Dick Gwilt.

Overall, it was a great day to play ball as the fans for both teams had their opportunities to cheer their team on.

Congratulations to both teams.