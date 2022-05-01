PCSSA Celebrates the End of the 27th Season

Having fun at the end-of-year banquet Derry Davison with his Out-Going President’s Plaque Jan and Dawn Hangen with their 2022 President’s Award Pam Wallace with the President’s Award Plaque awarded to her late husband, Ted Wallace. Paul Zuckerbrow with his 2022 Frank Onzo Sportsmanship Award

Fred Dresser

The PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association (PCSSA) celebrated the end of their 27th season at the Robson Field of Dreams as 300-plus ball players, significant others, and team sponsors attended the end of season celebration.

It’s hard to believe that PebbleCreek Senior Softball started way back in 1995 with just two teams and 21 players. Today, the league has now grown to 19 teams with 250 players, coaches, and managers.

As mentioned in previous articles, this was the first season we saw the league split into two divisions (American League and National League). The champions for each league (American League—Edward Jones Investments and National League—Roy Johnson Realty) were recognized along with their team sponsors.

The following individuals were recognized for their service and dedication to the PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association:

President’s Awards

Jan and Dawn Hangen received President’s Awards for their continued service and dedication to the overall betterment of the PCSSA.

The President’s Award Plaque was also presented posthumously to Pam Wallace, whose husband, Ted Wallace, passed away during this season. Ted’s dedication and service to the PCSSA will be remembered, and he will be missed by all.

Frank Onzo Sportsmanship Award

Paul Zuckerbrow received the Frank Onzo Sportsmanship Award in recognition of consistently demonstrating all the qualities embodied by this award. His total dedication to the PCSSA and the membership is remarkable.

Out-Going President’s Plaque

The Out-Going President’s Plaque was presented to Derry Davison for his guidance, dedication, and leadership in bringing this season to fruition.

It was a fun celebration.

The 28th season is just around the corner!